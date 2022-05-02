ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drury completes senior sweep

By Dan Lindblad
 4 days ago

OZARK, Mo. — The Drury Panthers ended their home schedule the same way they started it.

With win while scoring double-digit runs.

The Panthers beat UMSL 19-6 on Sunday to complete the four-game sweep over the Tritons.

The 19 run outing for Drury (33-13, 18-6) is tied for the third highest run total in a single game this season.

Both teams scored in the first inning, but Drury overpowered UMSL (13-28, 12-12) in the next three innings with a 13-2 advantage.

That included a Stephen Randazzo solo home run, a pair of Nikko Calabro doubles that produced 3 RBI and two RBI from Jackson Dierenfeldt on two separate plate appearances.

In a heroic effort, Kaden Helsel recorded his 19th hit by pitch of the season, which broke the school record and is top-10 in the country.

Drury honored 17 graduating players before the game against the Tritons.

The Panthers sit atop the GLVC Green division’s standings with a two game lead over Maryville.

Drury will close out the regular season with a series at William Jewell.

