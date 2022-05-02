Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: Pro Hogs, Recruiting, and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – We caught up with our Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson to talk about who Eric Musselman is looking at now for this upcoming class and future ones.
We also break down which former Razorbacks are still competing for a title in the NBA Playoffs.
