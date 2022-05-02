ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: Pro Hogs, Recruiting, and more

By Courtney Mims
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyvAB_0fQ4TDCJ00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – We caught up with our Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson to talk about who Eric Musselman is looking at now for this upcoming class and future ones.

We also break down which former Razorbacks are still competing for a title in the NBA Playoffs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

The Melting Pot that is the Arkansas men’s tennis team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas men’s tennis team is the definitely the definition of a melting pot. They have players from five different countries: France, Serbia, Switzerland, Spain and the United States. The multiculturalism even extends to the coaching staff. “They have a great coach here and the assistant coach here is also from […]
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Gibson Selected in Athletes Unlimited Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Senior Danielle Gibson was one of 13 college players chosen in the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Draft Wednesday.   Gibson, who was named a Top 10 Finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year earlier Wednesday, has played a colossal role in No. 5 Arkansas clinching back-to-back SEC regular season titles. The […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Musselman
FOX 16 News

FBI gives warning about child sextortion schemes in multiple areas of Arkansas and Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recently, FBI Little Rock and FBI New Orleans have noticed an increase in sextortion schemes in South Arkansas and northern Louisiana, targeting children. The FBI received numerous reports of predators posing as children on social media to coerce minors into sending sexual explicit videos of themselves and then extorting money […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Desmond Bane Is Going to Be a Dad! Meet Tatum Talley, the Memphis Grizzlies Star’s Girlfriend

Desmond Bane is throwing his all into the 2022 NBA playoffs, even though his lower back soreness was downgraded to questionable. However, there’s great news for the Memphis Grizzlies star on the personal front. Although he’s low-key about his romantic life, fans still get glimpses of Desmond Bane’s girlfriend. Tatum Talley is an inspiration to her social media followers, and Grizzlies fans want to know more about this stunning WAG and their growing family. For all those curious about Desmond Bane’s special lady, we have all the details on her background in this Tatum Talley wiki.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Nba Playoffs#Hog Hoops#Pro Hogs#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy