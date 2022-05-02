Andover race honors teacher killed by student

MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) — A Manchester, New Hampshire woman is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a New Hampshire State Police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike. It happened in Merrimack around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday. N.H. State Police said 39-year-old Erica Murphy hit the cruiser, which was in the right break down lane. The trooper had been conducting a traffic stop but was in the cruiser when it was hit. The trooper was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Murphy will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Cort on Monday. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it should call Sergeant Christopher Martineau at 603-223-8626 or email him at Christopher.J.Martineau@dos.nh.gov.

MERRIMACK, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO