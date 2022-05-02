ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Newt Gingrich likens Bidens to ‘a criminal family in the old-fashioned mafia sense’

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
 4 days ago

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called the Bidens “corrupt” and said they were “almost like a criminal family in the old-fashioned mafia sense,” during a radio interview that aired Sunday morning.

Gingrich was speaking to John Catsimatidis on his WABC radio show when he said Biden “misused the office of Vice President.”

“It is the most astonishingly deep corruption of the White House in American history. And Biden just cheerfully lies about it every single day. And because the news media wants to protect him, they refuse to do the kind of investigation it should,” he said.

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, is currently being investigated for his overseas business ventures by a Delaware Grand Jury.

Emails and other material recovered from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop suggest Joe Biden may have been involved in his family’s multimillion-dollar global schemes when he was vice president.

Text messages revealed that Hunter Biden’s financial opportunities may have included a 50 percent kickback to his dad.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter Biden groused to daughter Naomi in January 2019. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.” Pop referring to Joe Biden.

John Catsimatidis had Gingrich as a guest on his WABC radio show.
Stefan Jeremiah for New York Post
Joe Biden denies knowing about his son’s international business dealings.

The laptop — infamously abandoned at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019 — does not contain any direct evidence of such money transfers, but does show that Hunter was routinely on the hook for his father’s household expenses while Joe Biden was vice president.

Emails exchanged with business partner Eric Schwerin from June 5, 2010, titled “JRB Bills” — JRB being Joe Biden’s initials — show expenses paid for the upkeep of Joe Biden’s lakefront manor in Wilmington.

There’s additional evidence Joe Biden sometimes reimbursed his son for expenses.

As the Biden family scandals continue to unravel, many people believe they have more schemes are on the way.
Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

Father and son’s linked finances — first reported by The Post last July — went well beyond household upkeep and sometimes spilled over into Hunter Biden’s debauched personal life.

Hunter Biden made an accidental $25,000 payment to an escort , prompting a visit from the Secret Service in May 2018.

Comments / 35

Old School Justice
4d ago

Not even close, the mob does away with people like Joe. He is just a Washington train wreck carrying everyone's money.

Reply
6
MARK HEILMAN
4d ago

Trump is easily hands down the most criminal president ever, he makes Nixon look like Jesus christ.

Reply(2)
3
Mark Fiero
4d ago

another old man trying to be relevant.

Reply
11
Comments / 0

Community Policy