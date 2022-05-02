Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Jefferson; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. John The Baptist, St. Charles, west central Orleans, southwestern St. Tammany, southeastern Tangipahoa, north central Lafourche and northwestern Jefferson Parishes through 115 AM CDT At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Madisonville to near Schriever. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Avondale, Metairie, Hahnville, Laplace, Marrero, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Madisonville, Mathews, Montz, Lacombe, Luling, River Ridge, Boutte, Raceland, Ama and Destrehan. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 237. Interstate 12 between mile markers 70 and 80. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
