Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 10:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: Jasper The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. For the Elk River Basin...including Tiff City...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River near Waco. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.8 feet, the gage is damaged by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 PM CDT Thursday was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.9 feet on 05/09/1961. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JASPER COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO