The Arizona Diamondbacks’ pitching situation for their road game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday afternoon played out a little differently than they anticipated. Madison Bumgarner started for the Diamondbacks, but he was thrown out after just one inning after he was checked for foreign substances. However, it looks like the ejection was over comments from Bumgarner to the umpiring crew, rather than over foreign substances. Following that ejection, Bumgarner appeared set to go after the umpires, but he was held back by manager Torey Lovullo (who was thrown out of the team’s previous game, a 5-4 win over the Marlins Tuesday, for arguing a call reversal in the bottom of the seventh) and the team’s coaches. Here’s how Bally Sports Arizona broadcasters Rich Waltz and Luis Gonzalez (filling in for regular broadcasters Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly, currently in COVID protocol) covered this:

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO