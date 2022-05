BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first thing you’re going to want to do is pull up a browser. It doesn’t have to be any specific browser, it can be Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Edge and go to this website: https://www.wvhdf.com/mountaineer-rental-assistance-program. From there you’re going to want to look at the eligibility requirements to make sure you are eligible.

BLUEFIELD, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO