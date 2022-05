Disney has released new concept art of the reimagining of EPCOT, acknowledging many of the budget cuts that have occurred since the original detailed announcements in 2019. In the wide aerial view, we can immediately see the difference compared to the previous concept art (pictured below). Most notable is the absence of the festival center featuring a rooftop area. A “downgraded” version including an outdoor stage has replaced it. What is funny is that some of the building matches the shape of the one they demolished for the planned Festival Pavilion.

VISUAL ART ・ 22 HOURS AGO