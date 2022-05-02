ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Prayer rally held ahead of Tulsa Race Massacre reparations case

By Catherine James, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCJrk_0fQ4OqrP00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa church leaders gathered in solidarity with survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre for a rally held at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

They prayed for justice in a public nuisance case that seeks reparations against the City of Tulsa.

City attorneys hope to get the case dismissed in the hearing set for May 2.

One hundred years ago a white mob destroyed the prospering black community of Greenwood, killing its residents as they burned and looted their homes and businesses.

The civil rights attorney working on behalf of the survivors, Damario Solomon-Simmons, said the City of Tulsa was complicit in the act and owes the survivors long-overdue reparations.

The city filed a motion to dismiss, claiming Solomon-Simmons and the survivors he represents have no standing.

The Tulsa City Council has officially apologized, but Mayor G.T. Bynum said he doesn’t believe Tulsans today, who weren’t alive when the massacre occurred, should have to pay the price for what a criminal mob did a hundred years ago.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Restoring Resilience Powwow held in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday evening, the Restoring Resilience Powwow was held in West Tulsa. The Restoring Resilience Powwow is an intertribal annual celebration to recognize National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day. It was hosted by the Indian Health Care Resource Center and sponsored by the Public Service...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Race Massacre#Reparations#Attorneys#G T#Okla#Mount Zion Baptist Church#The Tulsa City Council#Tulsans#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KOCO

Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders: A look into one of Oklahoma's most notorious cold cases

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — At any moment, one of Oklahoma’s most notorious murder mysteries could go from a cold case to a case closed. Forty-five years ago, in June, three Girl Scouts were brutally murdered at camp. After decades of work and advanced technology, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is ready to close the case. The haunting story is known as The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders.
LOCUST GROVE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
62K+
Followers
107K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy