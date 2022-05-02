Prayer rally held ahead of Tulsa Race Massacre reparations case

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa church leaders gathered in solidarity with survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre for a rally held at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

They prayed for justice in a public nuisance case that seeks reparations against the City of Tulsa.

City attorneys hope to get the case dismissed in the hearing set for May 2.

One hundred years ago a white mob destroyed the prospering black community of Greenwood, killing its residents as they burned and looted their homes and businesses.

The civil rights attorney working on behalf of the survivors, Damario Solomon-Simmons, said the City of Tulsa was complicit in the act and owes the survivors long-overdue reparations.

The city filed a motion to dismiss, claiming Solomon-Simmons and the survivors he represents have no standing.

The Tulsa City Council has officially apologized, but Mayor G.T. Bynum said he doesn’t believe Tulsans today, who weren’t alive when the massacre occurred, should have to pay the price for what a criminal mob did a hundred years ago.

