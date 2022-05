Hunter Dickinson is well-versed enough in the name, image and likeness climate in college sports to realize that Michigan needs to step up a little more. “They’re gonna lose out on so many players if they don’t start stepping up to the plate. I feel bad for Coach Juwan and Coach Harbaugh because they’re trying,” Dickinson said during an interview on “The Michigan Basketball Insider.” “It’s not their fault. The coaches are trying for sure.”

