ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as U.S. bond yields strengthen with Fed meet in focus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Monday as elevated U.S Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week where the central bank is expected to aggressively raise its interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,890.69 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 1% to $1,893.40. * The U.S. Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is expected to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on May 3 and announce its decision the next day. * Fed policymakers look set to deliver a series of aggressive interest rate hikes at least until the summer to deal with rapid inflation and surging labour costs, even as two reports on Friday showed tentative signs both may be cresting. * Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, pressuring demand for gold. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * Gold prices rallied 1% on Friday after the U.S. dollar retreated, but the metal ended April slightly lower on bets of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. central bank. * Bullion is also seen as a safe store of value during times of economic and political crises. * Around 100 Ukrainian civilians were evacuated from the ruined Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, after the United Nations confirmed a "safe passage operation" was in progress there. * Spot silver fell 0.4% to $22.66 per ounce, platinum dipped 0.2% to $929.51, and palladium slid 1.7% to $2,281.99. DATA/EVENTS (GMT, April) 0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI 0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI 0800 EU S&P Global Mfg, Confid. Final PMIs 0800 EU Consumer Confid. Final 1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies firm as dollar slips ahead of Fed's policy decision

* Brazilian industrial production rises in March * Colombian presidential front-runner cancels events * Peruvian mine protesters refuse to talk unless emergency lifted (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal May 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose on Tuesday, with South Africa's rand and Brazil's real jumping over 2% each as the dollar slid ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy move, with investors looking for clues on future interest rate hikes. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, and markets are pricing in an aggressive run of hikes as it tries to tame soaring inflation. Riskier currencies tend to take a hit when U.S. rates go up as it takes some of the shine off their carry trade appeal, while growing uncertainty about slowing economic growth in China have only added to the list of worries. "The emerging world is in trouble," said Jesse Rogers, assistant director – economist at Moody's Analytics, adding that higher commodity prices, which seemed like a good thing for most emerging economies just one month ago, are biting back through higher inflation." "Tack the troubles in China and the corrosive effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine onto business sentiment and investment, and the picture is for choppy waters." But as the dollar slid on Tuesday, South Africa's rand jumped from its lowest this year, while Mexico's peso rose 1%. On Monday, Mexican national oil company Pemex reported a $6.17 billion first quarter net profit, reversing a nearly $2 billion loss in the year-ago period, driven by foreign exchange gains, growing output and higher crude prices. Total financial debt at Pemex, one of the world's most indebted oil companies, edged down to $108.1 billion from $109 billion at the end of 2021. Brazil's real recovered from six-week lows to 4.95 per dollar. Data on Tuesday showed industrial production in Brazil rose in March, but ended the first quarter with a negative print, highlighting the challenges for the sector amid problems in global supply chains and a domestic backdrop marked by high interest rates and inflation. As oil prices dropped, Colombia's peso fell 0.5%. The country's central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2022 to 7.1% from 4.3% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Colombian presidential election campaign heated up with Gustavo Petro, the leftist front-runner, canceling events in the country's coffee region on Monday because of what his office said was a plot by a crime gang to attempt to take his life. Peru's sol edged 0.3% higher. Indigenous communities in the country occupying a key copper mine said they would agree to talks to end protests only if the government lifts its emergency order for the region. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1070.90 -0.15 MSCI LatAm 2292.70 0.55 Brazil Bovespa 106259.17 -0.36 Mexico IPC 51136.14 -1.45 Chile IPSA 4774.64 0.31 Argentina MerVal 89239.00 1.862 Colombia COLCAP 1595.84 0.83 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9632 2.16 Mexico peso 20.2766 0.91 Chile peso 855.5 0.53 Colombia peso 4022.95 -0.50 Peru sol 3.816 0.42 Argentina peso (interbank) 115.8700 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 200.5 0.25 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Marguerita Choy)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 slide ahead of Fed decision

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Indexes: Dow up 0.14%, S&P off 0.21%, Nasdaq falls 0.88% (Updates to open) May 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped on Wednesday as growth...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Slowdown worries, China's COVID measures hammer stocks

* Chinese yuan at 1-1/2-year low, COVID curbs to be tightened. May 6 (Reuters) - Shares in emerging markets tumbled 2.5% on Friday, marking losses every day this week, as investors fretted over the implications of tighter global monetary policy and China’s strict COVID-19 measures on growth momentum. In...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Bullion#Gold Reserve#European Union#Reuters#U S Treasury#U S Federal Reserve#The U S Fed#Ukrainian#Azovstal#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Reuters

GRAPHIC-Global bond funds post massive outflows in the week to May 4

May 6 (Reuters) - Global bond funds faced big outflows in the week to May 4 as soaring inflationary pressure fueled caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision this week. According to Refinitiv Lipper, investors exited global bond funds worth $11.99 billion in their fifth weekly net selling...
MARKETS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on inflation concerns post Fed-led boost

* Gold hits highest level since April 29 at $1903.22/oz * Rising yields restrain gold in medium term, analyst says * Bank of England raises interest rates (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) By Seher Dareen May 5 (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1% on Thursday as investors sought cover from soaring inflation, with bullion also extending gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a relatively less hawkish stance on interest rate hikes. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years, while Chair Powell added the bank was not considering 75-basis-point moves in the future. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,892.34 per ounce by 10:04 a.m. ET (1404 GMT), having earlier hit its highest level since April 29. U.S. gold futures climbed 1.4% to $1,895.50. "I don't think a whole lot changed in overall Fed policy from yesterday's meeting, but it just gave gold and silver traders an excuse to rally the market after the recent strong selling pressure," said Kitco senior analyst Jim Wycoff. "The whole scenario in Europe with its energy supplies being constrained having banned some energy imports from Russia, that's leading to instability in the European marketplace, that's prompting safe haven demand for gold, prompting higher inflation in the eurozone," Wycoff added. Gold's advance came despite gains in the dollar index , which typically hurts appeal for bullion among overseas buyers, and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields. But while gold is perceived as an inflation hedge, higher U.S. interest rates and bond yields lift the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. "Bond yields will continue rising because of expectations that monetary policy from the Fed and other major central banks will be tightened further ... This is going to hold gold back from going too high in the medium term," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index. Spot silver fell 0.5% to $22.85 per ounce, yet earlier reached $23.27, the highest in nearly a week. Platinum fell 1.3% to $978.56 while palladium fell 1.5% to $2,223.14. (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
BUSINESS
Reuters

FTSE 100 slides on economy worries, weak IAG results

May 6 (Reuters) - UK's top share index fell on Friday, with British Airways owner leading losses after disappointing results, while a recession warning from the Bank of England weighed on sentiment. International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAG.L) tumbled 6.6% to a near one-month low after it reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar near 20-year highs amid global markets rout

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - The dollar index hovered near 20-year highs against major peers on Friday, as market sell-offs in the face of global recession fears propped up the safe haven currency. European stocks opened lower and were heading for their worst week in two months, following a rout...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Yuan ends at 1-1/2-year low as zero-COVID policy rattles investors

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - China’s yuan finished domestic trading session at a new 18-month low on Friday to reflect broad dollar strength in global markets, while Beijing’s pledge to double down its zero-COVID policy hit market sentiment. The onshore spot yuan ended the domestic session at 6.6845...
WORLD
Reuters

Bank of Canada says strong demand risks higher inflation

OTTAWA, May 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Tuesday said if domestic demand is allowed to get too far ahead of supply, it could risk further boosting inflation, which is at a 31-year high and more than three times the bank’s target. Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

422K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy