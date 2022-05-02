Man arrested after crashing into Lebanon patrol unit
33-year-old Jesus Ortega was arrested earlier today after striking a Lebanon patrol unit on I-40. Officer Miller was in his patrol unit at the time of the impact and he suffered minor injuries.
Miller's was one of two units that were out assisting a disabled tractor trailer on interstate 40.
Ortega was arrested for driving on revoked license by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officer Miller has since been released from the hospital and is recuperating.
