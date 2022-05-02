ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I lost $12,000 in a Zelle phone scam – there’s an easy way to tell if you are being targeted by fraudsters

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 4 days ago

A MAN has been reimbursed after losing nearly $12,000 in a Zelle banking scam.

Tanner Penrod received the shock of his life when he woke up to an alarming text message on April 13, that claimed to be from the fraud department at Chase Bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoZYN_0fQ4M2K600
A man had lost nearly $12,000 after receiving a call from someone claiming to be from Chase bank Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

“They sound exactly like a bank representative I’ve talked to, ‘Ok, we’re going to walk you through and get your money back. Sorry, this has happened to you',” he told WRTV.

The person speaking to Penrod claimed that someone was trying to take $1,800 out of his account through the money-transferring service Zelle.

They explained multiple steps to him on how to stop the payments.

However, the person on the phone wasn’t trying to help Penrod. The call itself was a fraud and, after three transfers, he had lost $11,800.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrtsX_0fQ4M2K600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPtEC_0fQ4M2K600

“I’ve been saving up to buy a house for about three years. About 20 to 25 percent of my income. So when that amount comes out, it’s significant,” said Penrod.

“The heartache is that you work so hard for the money to be gone so fast.”

According to Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau, these scams are very common and anyone can become a victim.

“Typically they like to catch you off guard so that’s why they will pose as a well-known institution, in this case it was Chase Bank, and when your bank calls you, it can be alarming, and they like to tap into that,” she said.

Adamany urges anyone that receives a call from someone claiming to be the bank to hang up and call back using a number you find on the bank’s website or on the back of your card.

“If the person is really who they claim to be, they'll understand your extra caution. If they try to rush you and keep you on the phone, that's a warning sign,” she said.

After realizing what happened, Penrod filed a fraud claim through Chase but the bank denied his claim - arguing that he authorized the transactions.

“I trusted Chase. I’ve been there for twenty years,” he said. “It’s a total setback for me. It’s a reset I don’t want to do, but I’m going to have to because they’re not giving me any options.

Zelle is owned by seven of the largest banks in the US but these kinds of scams have become so common that the Senate has gotten involved.

“The banks are well aware of these scams, but have done little to enhance Zelle's security or reimburse defrauded consumers,” said New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez.

Through a spokesperson, Zelle warned people to treat the app like cash and only use it with people they know and trust as there is no purchase protection.

Penrod believed he would never see his money again, but after reaching to WRTV - who then reached out to Chase - the money ended up back in his account.

“I’m almost in tears actually. I appreciate what you did. I don’t know what you did, or who’s looking out, but it’s there,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6fqH_0fQ4M2K600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2PNf_0fQ4M2K600

In a statement, Chase Bank said: “We urge all consumers to never share their banking passwords or send money to someone who tells them that doing so will prevent fraud on their account.

“Bank employees won’t call, text or email consumers asking for information, but scammers will.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PDqo_0fQ4M2K600
Scams using Zelle have become so common that the Senate has gotten involved Credit: Getty

