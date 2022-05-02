ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Man transported to hospital after shooting on Avery St. in Escambia County

By WEAR Staff
WEAR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting...

weartv.com

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing man crashes in Okaloosa Co., found the next day

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a missing 72-year-old man was found after a crash off Highway 602 Thursday, April 27. Donnie Barrow was reported missing by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday in the Laurel Hill area. FHP believes the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. before an officer found him […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Report: Catfish incident led to Panama City Beach shooting

Ed. Note: This story has been updated with more information from the incident report including the victim’s statement on the motive. The details of the crash were initially incorrect and have been changed to reflect the information in the incident report. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sylacauga, Ala., the teenager said he shot […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Missing and endangered adult out of Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook a man is missing and endangered. Reginald Leon Adams, 62, went missing out of Pensacola on Thursday. According to Escambia County Sheriffs, Adams was last seen on Thursday, April 28, on the 7800 block of Sumpter Street around 8 a.m. Adams was last seen […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Avery St Deputies
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Theodore woman identified as suspect in Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police took a Theodore woman into custody for a shooting that occurred Wednesday, April 27 near Cambridge Drive.  Ebony Spivery is a suspect in a shooting that happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the 5100 block of Cambridge Drive. No one was injured during the shooting, according to a Facebook […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman accused of not paying bill, hits employee with car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after she allegedly ran over a restaurant employee after skipping out on her bill. Sharda Winston, 31, was arrested after officers were called Bamboo Steakhouse at Cody Road for a robbery.  Officers determined that Winston and her children ate at the Steakhouse, but only paid for […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Deputy left scene before Florida contractor killed donkey

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy