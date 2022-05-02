Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hansford, Hutchinson, Ochiltree, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baldwin; Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama West central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 324 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over I65 And AL 158, or 4 miles west of Saraland, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Satsuma around 330 AM CDT. Creola and Axis around 335 AM CDT. I65 And AL 225 around 350 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO