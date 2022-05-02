ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman gets in shootout with deputies at McDonald’s, sheriff’s office says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested after she got into a shootout with deputies at a Florida McDonald’s Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that deputies were sent to the McDonald’s in Orlando at 10:35 p.m. for an armed robbery call.

Deputies said a woman in her 30s made threats and fired a gun inside the restaurant, but the customers and employees managed to get out unharmed.

When three deputies arrived at the scene, the woman fired at them from inside the store, according to the sheriff’s office. Three deputies returned fire, but no one was hurt in the exchange.

The standoff lasted for over six hours as deputies tried to negotiate a surrender. At around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, the woman left the restaurant and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office has not yet named the woman.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and said it will report its evidence to the State Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it will begin its own internal investigation afterward.

The deputies in the incident were put on paid temporary administrative leave.

