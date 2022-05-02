ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

CDC: Half of VT’s counties have high community levels of COVID-19

By Mike Hoey
 4 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently rate half of Vermont’s counties as having high community levels of COVID-19.

Of the Green Mountain State’s 14 counties, Washington County reported the highest case rate on Sunday night at 498 cases per 100,000 people. Bennington County’s rate of 448 was second, followed by Chittenden County at 377.

The CDC also considers Addison County, Franklin County, Grand Isle County and Orleans County to have high levels. The designation is based upon new hospital admissions, overall hospital capacity and recent case counts, among other factors.

Caledonia County, Lamoille County, Orange County and Windham County are shown with medium levels of the virus in their communities. Three more counties — Essex, Rutland and Windham — have a CDC rating of ‘low’.

