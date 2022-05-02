ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Gizelle Bryant Celebrates Twin Daughters’ Sweet 16 In An Effortless Slay

By Sharde Gillam
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty


We’ve loved watching Gizelle Bryant be a mother to her three daughters, Grace and twins Angel and Adore on The Real Housewives of Potomac, and over the weekend the proud mama celebrated her baby girls’ sweet 16 birthday and per usual, her slay was effortless!

The reality star took to Instagram to share her fashionable look from the teenage affair where she donned a gold Oyemwen wrap jump suit. She wore her signature blonde locs in a wavy hairstyle that was parted down the middle and was all smiles as she celebrated her twin girls’ milestone birthday. The girls of the hour, Angel and Adore, also looked rather elegant for their big day, both donning variations of fashionable pink gowns.

To show off her and her baby girls’ looks, Gizelle took to Instagram and posted a few photos from inside the family affair, sharing solo shots of her girls and then a few shots of the whole family.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my gorgeous twins Angel & Adore ” the proud mom wrote. “These two have brought so much joy, love and understanding to my life. I wish them nothing but the best that this life has to offer. #Sweet16 never looked so good! @mandypv_visuals”

A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant)

She then shared a few pictures of herself along with her daughters, captioning the photo set, “ #Sweet16 birthday pics loading…. Had such a good time! ”

A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant)

Happy 16th birthday to these twin beauties!

92.7 The Block

