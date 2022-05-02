ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsboro, AL

Hang glider accident at Moontown Airport

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CoEUY_0fQ4Hzyz00

BROWNSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – HEMSI responded to an accident at Moontown Airport in Brownsboro on Sunday evening.

Officials say that a man was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious condition.

Fitness in the Park is back in May

The male was hang gliding when the glider became entangled. Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue untangled him so that he could be treated for his injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownsboro, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
Huntsville, AL
Sports
CBS 42

Body pulled from Coosa River after 6-day search

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
GADSDEN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glider#Hang Gliding#Fitness#Accident#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
WHNT-TV

Background on Inmate Casey White

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely tells News 19 that he received several letters from Casey White when he was a state prisoner in Bessemer. The most significant was his claim that he had knowledge about a cold case murder out of Lauderdale County.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy