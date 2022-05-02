Hang glider accident at Moontown Airport

BROWNSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – HEMSI responded to an accident at Moontown Airport in Brownsboro on Sunday evening.

Officials say that a man was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious condition.

The male was hang gliding when the glider became entangled. Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue untangled him so that he could be treated for his injuries.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.