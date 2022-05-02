ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Judd’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley break down in tears at Country Music Hall of Fame induction after star’s death

By Danielle Cinone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWjDr_0fQ4Hp9j00

NAOMI Judd's daughters broke down in tears at her induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday night only a day after the star's death.

Wynonna and Ashley Judd accepted the induction with tears in their eyes as they spoke to the emotional crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLFci_0fQ4Hp9j00
Ashley Judd, left, cries on Sunday, May 1, 2022, as her sister Wynonna Judd looks on Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHllq_0fQ4Hp9j00
Wynonna Judd received her medallion from Ricky Skaggs on Sunday Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwRcE_0fQ4Hp9j00
The Judds were among the County Music Hall of Fame's four inductees Credit: AP

The sisters recited bible verse Psalm 23 and held each other closely while talking about their late mother.

"I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley told the audience.

Wynonna also told the crowd about their family gathering as they said bid farewell to their mom.

She added: "Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing."

Fans were spotted outside The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday - where a white floral bouquet and photo of Naomi was placed.

Wynonna and Ashley attended the ceremony as The Judds - Wynonna and Naomi's mother-daughter duo - were added to the prestigious list.

They were among the County Music Hall of Fame's four inductees, including Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers, and Pete Drake.

As many continue to mourn the country singer, the ceremony continued as planned at the request of the family with Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and others performing.

Wynonna and her mom Naomi, known as The Judds, were among the most popular musical duos of the 1980s.

They became a highly successful duo, winning five Grammy Awards and nine Country Music Association (CMA) awards.

Although they officially disbanded in 1991, the duo regularly reunited for performances throughout the years.

Before Naomi passed away in April, The Judds played together at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Naomi passed away on Saturday at the age of 76.

Following her death, Wynonna and Ashley released a statement to the Associated Press.

It read: "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy.

"We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."

The statement continued: "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public.

"We are in unknown territory."

The cause of Naomi's death was not elaborated further.

Heartbreaking interview

Before Naomi passed away, she opened up about her struggle with mental health in a heartbreaking interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6fqH_0fQ4Hp9j00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2PNf_0fQ4Hp9j00

In a 2016 interview with ABC's Robin Roberts, Naomi revealed the “completely debilitating and life-threatening” depression she battled.

She also documented her struggles in her book, "River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope."

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMIkt_0fQ4Hp9j00
Naomi Judd is pictured with her two daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Comments / 10

Diane Baker
4d ago

She will be missed greatly. 😢 💔 May she rest in peace in God's loving arms. She will be such a great, beautiful, and loving angel 😇 in heaven.

Reply
4
Elizabeth Moody
3d ago

It's so sad to know Naomi Judd, who had so much talent, plenty of money, and seemed to have a happy life, was hurting so badly. She is in spirit now, and feeling the love of God's light. Sending love and light to her family.

Reply
4
Vicki Maxwell
4d ago

RIP Naomi :( you and your family deserved being included (inducted) into the Hall of Fame. praying for you Ashley, Wynonna and family. your mom is at peace. I firmly believe this.

Reply
3
