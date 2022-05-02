ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulah, ND

Beulah Police Department continues search for missing 18-year-old man

By Nick Jachim
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) —

UPDATE May 3: Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn told KX News that the Beulah Police Department has conducted ground, air, and social media searches for Tyler.

They are currently working with local, state, and federal officials on the search, looking at all possible ways to find him.

Certain areas of Beulah are currently closed off so that potential searches by plane can concentrate on finding the missing teen.

UPDATE May 2: The Beulah Police Department is holding a briefing today for emergency responders involved in the search. The department is asking that any public search efforts wait to start until after the police briefing. “Safety is paramount. Please stay vigilant in our search for Tyler,” the department noted on its Facebook page.

Original Story May 1, 8:30 p.m.:

The Beulah Police Department is reporting that 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer is missing after last being seen walking by the Congregational Church in Beulah around 3 a.m. on May 1.

Photo of Tyler Shaeffer provided by the Beulah Police Department

According to Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn, there is no indication that Tyler was in any danger, and says after speaking with friends and family it is very out of context for him to not return home.

Police Chief Senn stated that it is believed that Tyler is on foot and is described as 5’11” 160 lbs with blonde hair.

If you have information regarding the potential whereabouts of Tyler please contact the Beulah Police Department at 701-873-5252.

