SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Military recruiters need a few good men and women. Recruiters at the Air Force Recruitment Office in Springfield began reporting shortages when the pandemic started. Joshua Orphan, Technical Sergeant in the Air Force, said his team is beginning to get to more events and see recruits face to face. Orphan said they used to do video chats, but they were not as interactive.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO