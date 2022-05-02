ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 people rescued 50 hours after China building collapse

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6ykf_0fQ4GqZj00
China Building Collapse In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate a woman pulled alive from a collapsed building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 1, 2022. The woman was rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said. (Shen Hong/Xinhua via AP) (Shen Hong)

BEIJING — (AP) — Two people were rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said.

Separately, police arrested nine people including the building owner on suspicion of causing a major liability accident, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

State broadcaster CCTV showed video of rescuers bringing a woman out on a stretcher about 4:30 p.m. Some could be heard shouting words of encouragement during the operation. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, CCTV said. State media reported another person was brought out alive in the evening but provided no details.

Seven people have been rescued from the building, which collapsed Friday afternoon in the inland city of Changsha, the capital of Hunan province. About 20 others remained trapped, and another 39 had not been accounted for as of late Saturday.

Besides the owner, police said they had arrested three people in charge of design and construction and five others for what they said was a false safety assessment for a guest house on the building's fourth to sixth floors.

In photos the building appeared to have pancaked down to about the second floor, leaving rubble strewn on the sidewalk. It had stood in a row of buildings about six stories tall.

Xinhua said the building had eight floors, including a restaurant on the second floor, a cafe on the third floor and residences on the top two floors. Other media reports said it was a six-story building. Tenants had made structural modifications to the building, but the cause of the collapse remained under investigation, Xinhua said.

Police said the Hunan Xiangda Engineering Testing Co. issued the false safety report on April 13. The arrested included the legal representative of the company and four technicians suspected of providing the assessment.

Following an increase in the number of collapses of self-built buildings in recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that it was necessary to check such structures for any hidden dangers and fix them to prevent major accidents, Xinhua said.

Poor adherence to safety standards, including the illegal addition of extra floors and failure to use reinforcing iron bars, is often blamed for such disasters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
WHIO Dayton

Customs officers find 16,000 rounds of ammunition hidden in truck

HIDALGO, Texas — Customs officials seized 16,000 rounds of ammunition at the border between Texas and Mexico, authorities said Thursday. In a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the ammunition included 13,000 rounds for 7.63x39 rifles and 3,000 rounds for .38-caliber pistols. The ammunition was intercepted at the Hidalgo International Bridge, KVEO-TV reported.
HIDALGO, TX
WHIO Dayton

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower as rate hike worries grow

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Friday as fears spread that U.S. interest rate hikes to fight inflation might stall economic growth. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney declined. Tokyo gained as trading resumed after a holiday. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index plunged...
STOCKS
WHIO Dayton

Global stocks, Wall St futures skid on fears over rate hike

BEIJING — (AP) — World stocks followed Wall Street lower Friday as fears spread that U.S. interest rate hikes to fight inflation might stall economic growth. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Tokyo gained as trading resumed after a holiday. Wall Street futures...
STOCKS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
70K+
Followers
101K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy