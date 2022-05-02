ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shareese Lattimore’s mother says arrest of babysitter is ‘a step closer to closure’

By Andrea Medina
Fox 19
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of 7-year-old Shareese Lattimore has suffered for over a year and might now be able to have some closure. Shareese’s mother, Raven Blankumsee, says the pain has been unbearable because there was no one to hold responsible for her daughter’s death. “We...

Richard Turner Rick
4d ago

So hard to éven imagine the grief of this family ! I pray they may find peace , and some way to get passed these tragedies of the last couple of years ! God says he will not give you more than you can stand ! They must be a very strong people . Praying for your entire family

