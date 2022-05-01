ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers beat Tigers 6-3; Cabrera hits 503rd homer

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dx43Q_0fQ4GSaP00
1 of 10

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Sunday, overcoming Miguel Cabrera’s 503rd career home run and his first this season.

Cabrera hit a two-run homer off reliever Phil Bickford in the eighth inning to help the Tigers avoid the shutout. Cabrera, who got his 3,000th career hit last week, tied George Brett for 18th in major league history with 1,119 extra-base hits.

Freddie Freeman had a pair of hits and drove in one run, and Mookie Betts scored two runs to help the Dodgers win the series.

Buehler (3-1), who threw his first career shutout in his last outing, needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning. He pitched with a lot of traffic on the bases, but always got out of jams. He scattered six hits and struck out five and walked one.

“Nice to kind of escape one, if you will, but you still want to be better,” Buehler said.

He faced 15 batters through the first three innings, six over the minimum, but retired the side in the fourth and fifth innings.

Buehler hasn’t allowed a run over 14 consecutive innings.

“He grinded,” Freeman said of Buehler. “As much as we want him to throw nine innings and shutout baseball every time, it’s just not going to happen. He gave us five strong innings. He didn’t have his command and his stuff but that’s what good pitchers do.”

Dodgers pitchers combined to strike out 13 batters. Alex Vesia fanned the side in the seventh, and Bickford did the same in the eighth despite giving up Cabrera’s homer.

“We had our opportunities,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Elite teams play defense and that’s what that team does.”

Craig Kimbrel earned his fourth save of the year when he entered with a runner on second and one out in the ninth. He got Eric Haase to ground out, but walked Javier Baez to send the tying run to the plate. Austin Meadows popped up to third base to end it.

“We’re winning more than we’re losing, but we just haven’t hit our stride,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We have a really good team coming in Tuesday (the San Francisco Giants). The last week, I don’t think we’ve played really good baseball, to be honest. We’ve pitched well, which is important. I know our best baseball is ahead of us.”

Jeimer Candelario hit a solo home run off Justin Bruihl in the ninth for the Tigers, who trailed 6-0 through seven innings and have lost seven of their last eight games.

Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2) allowed eight hits and gave up six runs, four earned, in 5 2/3 innings and was hurt by two errors.

KAHNLE RETURNS

Tommy Kahnle pitched in a major league game for the first time since July 26, 2020, when he was with the Yankees. The 32-year-old reliever had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and a lengthy rehabilitation but finally made his Dodgers debut. He pitched a scoreless sixth inning, striking out two.

“I was very excited. It was a pretty special day. It’s been a while,” Kahnle said. “I treated it like any normal day I have in the past six, seven years I’ve been up here. It was fun to get back out there and be part of the team.”

SAVE OF THE DAY

Kimbrel is one save shy of tying Joe Nathan for the eighth-most saves in major league history. Kimbrel has 376 career saves.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Robbie Grossman was hit by a pitch from Buehler in the second inning and left with a bruised right hand. Trainers came out to look at him, and he stayed in to run the bases but then came out of the game.

Dodgers: LHP Garrett Cleavinger was optioned after Kahnle was activated.

Tigers: RHP Michael Pineda (1-1, 3.60 ERA) makes his third start of the season in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. After a season-opening start in which he pitched five scoreless innings against the Yankees, Pineda allowed four earned runs (on three home runs) at Minnesota in a 5-0 loss.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (1-1, 2.50 ERA) faces the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Urias has allowed one or fewer runs in three of his four starts. He has struck out 15, but also walked eight.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Video Shows Why Madison Bumgarner Was So Angry Before His Ejection

Arizona Diamondbacks‘ ace Madison Bumgarner‘s outing against the Miami Marlins was cut short when he was ejected for a confrontation with first base umpire Dan Bellino. Bumgarner was visibly frustrated with the home plate umpire over a pitch that was called a ball. However, it wasn’t until Bumgarner...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Video Shows What Madison Bumgarner Said To Umpire

Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected from the game against the Miami Marlins and had to be restrained from going after first base umpire Dan Bellino. Bumgarner was being checked for a foreign substance and he wasn't having it. He told Bellino to “Take your F’in time” and then got tossed.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Homer, MI
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees, Mets star has warning for Aaron Judge amid stalled contract talks

Aaron Judge will get paid after the 2022 season. It’s just a matter of by whom and how much. The All-Star right fielder and New York Yankees failed to hammer out a long-term contract extension before Opening Day, meaning Judge will be a free agent after the season. Judge is looking for a long-term deal north of $200 million. And that new deal will begin with Judge’s age-31 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Tommy Kahnle
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Joe Nathan
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Homer
Person
Craig Kimbrel
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani sends Red Sox a reminder of just how great he is

For those who were wondering exactly “what was wrong” with Shohei Ohtani at the start of the 2022 season, the reigning American League MVP and Los Angeles Angels superstar sent a reminder on Thursday afternoon that the answer was “nothing.”. There has been plenty of discussion about...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#503rd#Ap#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Detroit Tigers 6 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Yankees may have found their long-term 2nd baseman

Going into the 2022 season, the New York Yankees were unsure who their starting second baseman would be. Of course, DJ LeMahieu makes the most sense given his large sample size of adequate defensive play, but field manager Aaron Boone committed to Gleyber Torres after Brian Cashman acquired Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Max Scherzer’s unusual ejection

Doubting that Max Scherzer is intense is like doubting that the sky is blue. But if anyone wasn’t sure, Scherzer showed off his intensity on Tuesday. With Scherzer’s New York Mets hosting the Atlanta Braves, Scherzer was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning. Something might seem off there. After all, if the Mets are the home team, Scherzer isn’t pitching in the bottom of an inning. With the universal DH, he wasn’t hitting, either. So, what happened? Well, it gets funnier. Not only was Scherzer not active as a pitcher or hitter at the time of his ejection but he wasn’t playing in the game, at all.
MLB
FOX Sports

Astros host the Tigers on home winning streak

LINE: Astros -170, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Tigers. Houston has a 5-4 record at home and a 14-11 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .294 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

881K+
Followers
430K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy