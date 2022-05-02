ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mets Francisco Lindor easily turned a double play while being interviewed on Sunday Night Baseball

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It takes quite the skill to multitask successfully, but Francisco Lindor just pulled it off with ease.

During Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN with the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the New York Mets, Lindor was mic’d up to be interviewed during play. We’ve seen mic’d up shenanigans between players earlier this season, adding a nice bit of levity and personality to these games.

While Lindor was being interviewed during the third inning, the Mets shortstop had to stop mid-sentence to field a Rhys Hoskins ground ball and kick start a double play to end the inning. Not only that, it wasn’t an easy ground ball either, as it was hit hard with a difficult bounce, but Lindor was able to snag it for the double play.

Pretty awesome, honestly! What a neat moment from Lindor, who easily transitioned from interview mode to baseball mode seamlessly to end the inning for the Mets.

