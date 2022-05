MADISON, Alabama – With one swing in the bottom of the ninth inning, Livan Soto shot the Rocket City Trash Pandas into first place in the Southern League’s North Division with a walk-off single to right, ending a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts in the third game of their six-game series at Toyota Field on Wednesday night.

