Fresno, CA

Bulldog Insider feature: Fresno State pitcher Jake Dixon

By Angelique Martinez
 4 days ago

Fresno State junior pitcher Jake Dixon leads the ‘Dogs this season in innings pitched with 64. Dixon has already recorded 70 strikeout’s this year. The Sanger high school graduate has had an impressive year for the Bulldogs. Dixon is a key member of Fresno State’s pitching rotation.

“Just out there doing my job. Just trying to give us a shot to win” said Dixon.

An important part of pitching is trusting the guy behind home plate. Dixon clicks with Fresno State junior catcher Zach Morgan.

“We’ve developed a bond obviously, he’s done really well. I think him and I working together for three years, we just have chemistry on the field and it shows” said Morgan.

During his sophomore season, Dixon made a team and Mountain West-leading 15 starts. He tallied six wins to tie for second in the conference. The left-handed pitcher shared how he’s grown from his sophomore to junior seasons.

“Fastball commands, just throwing off speed pitches for strikes. I’ve learned its a big thing pitching in high school versus college. You get away with a lot more in high school. If you make a mistake here, they’re going to hit it a long ways” added Dixon.

After suffering an 8-5 loss on Sunday, the Bulldogs are now 22-22 overall, and 11-10 in Mountain West. The ‘Dogs look to bounce back on Tuesday against Cal Poly. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

