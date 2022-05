Zion Williamson says he'd sign a max contract extension if the New Orleans Pelicans offered one. Whether they're willing to do so is another question entirely. "I don't think they're offering a five-year max," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast (11-minute mark). "... I don't think they're going to want to guarantee the full five years. I think they'll come into it not wanting him to have a player option. In other words, it will be a five-year contract and we'll have protection. And they'll want to haggle over what constitutes the protection."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO