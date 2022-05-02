ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles County man fled hit and run, used semi-automatic gun to break into closed bank

By Sinéad Hawkins
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say, a man involved in a hit-and-run crash fired multiple shots into the door of a bank with a semi-automatic gun in order to enter the building at Market Place Shopping Center. The suspect, Zakee Rasuul Martin, 25, of Waldorf, was taken to a...

WTOP

Man who shot his way into closed bank arrested in Waldorf

Authorities in Waldorf, Maryland, arrested a man Sunday who they say crashed his car into another vehicle, before shooting his way into an unoccupied bank. In a news release, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that on Sunday morning, 25-year-old Zakee Rasuul Martin of Waldorf was involved in a vehicular hit-and-run in the vicinity of Western Parkway and Millbrook Court.
