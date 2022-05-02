ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: 12-Foot Alligator Chows Down On Florida Photographer’s Camera

By Jazmin Tolliver
 4 days ago

An alligator tried to turn a Florida photographer’s camera into dinner.

Bobby Wummer nearly lost his GoPro camera while taking photographs in the Big Cypress National Preserve near the Everglades when a 12-foot alligator decided to sink its teeth into his equipment.

In a Facebook post , Wummer said he used a 12-foot extension pole to mount the GoPro in order to get a close-up shot of the gator.

He said he was positioned “well above him” when the gator suddenly lunged at the camera.

“As you can see I did get an EXTREME close up inside the gator’s mouth,” the photographer wrote on Facebook . “This was not done intentionally, I didn’t think that he would actually lunge up and bite down on the cam.”

Luckily, the massive reptile didn’t engage Wummer in a game of tug of war as that “probably would have been the end of (the) camera,” he said.

The pesky gator eventually let go. Wummer said his camera suffered only minor damage.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 25

Harry Scrotum
3d ago

Well Candid interview with the Alligator He said I just don't like that guy!!!!

Reply(1)
6
Fox News

Florida alligator tries to take a bite out of GoPro camera

An alligator in Florida was caught on camera attempting to take a bite out of a GoPro camera being used by a wildlife photographer. Bobby Wummer, a wildlife photographer, was attempting to get a close-up video of the alligator while at the Big Cypress National Preserve when the alligator made its move for the camera, according to FOX 35 Orlando.
Ultimate Unexplained

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack

Here we go again… I’m not exactly sure what people think they’re approaching when they walk up to a bison, but these aren’t docile dairy cows. They’re nearly 2,000 lb trucks with horns on them that think nothing of running you clean into the ground if you get too close. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after […] The post Bison Charges Biker, Rips Her Pants Off, And Flings Her Around Like A Rag Doll In Bizarre Attack first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
106.9 KROC

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
country1037fm.com

Guess What Killed Dead Man Found In House Full Of Snakes?

“It’s not clear how the man died…natural causes or if a snake was involved.” That’s a quote from the news report below about a man found dead in a Maryland house almost three months ago. From the road it’s the kind of house you’d drive by and never even notice. However, on the inside? Well, there were 124 venomous and non-venomous snakes. Among the venomous? cobras, rattlesnakes, and black mambas. You know, the holy trinity of reptiles that love to be cuddled <g>.
