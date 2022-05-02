Three Speckled Hens Antique Show returns to fairgrounds

Seller Deborah Hintergardt used to operate Mudflat Mercantile in Atascadero. During the pandemic, she closed the retail store. She now does shows and sells online.

Antique show returns to enthusiastic crowds

– Three Speckled Hens Antique Show returned to the Paso Robles Events center over the weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Thousands of antique enthusiasts and curiosity seekers paid $15 to $40 for the opportunity to see booths set up by more than 60 antique dealers from throughout the west.

The event was held at the Paso Robles Events Center.

Because of COVID-19, the show has not been held for two-and-a-half years. Over that time, some dealers saved up items for the return of the show.

The offerings varied from jewelry and silverware to repurposed car parts and metal signs as large as billboards.

Seller Deborah Hintergardt used to operate Mudflat Mercantile in Atascadero. During the pandemic, she closed the retail store. She now does shows and sells online.

“I think it went really well,” She said, “It was the first time we’ve been indoors, so that made it different. And it’s the first event post-COVID, so that made it different. We had a great time.”

Many visitors said they were thrilled to have Three Speckled Hens back. One Creston man said, “I’m so thrilled, I could crow!”

Three Speckled Hens is scheduled to return to the Paso Robles Event Center during the last week of September.