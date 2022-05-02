ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU softball closes home schedule with shutout win

By Dan Lindblad
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s the home finale, but it won’t be the final time Missouri State takes to Killian Stadium this season.

In the second week of May the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament will come to Springfield. MSU will be the two seed with a shot at making the national tournament.

But first, the priority is on closing out the regular season the right way.

The Bears beat Bradley 6-0 on Sunday to win the final senior day game and record an 11th consecutive MVC series win.

In the circle, Steffany Dickerson was on cruise control.

The senior recorded 10 strikeouts in the complete game effort, while reaching the 500 strikeout mark in her Missouri State (24-16, 17-5) career.

She recorded her 19th win of the season, which is one shy of tying her career high.

Olivia Krehbiel hit her second home run of the series in the third inning with a drive over the wall in left field. It put Missouri state up 4-0.

Madison Hunsaker continued her hot streak going 3-4 with two doubles and two RBI.

The Bears will travel to Drake to close out the regular season before coming back for the MVC Tournament.

