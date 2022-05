The Detroit Pistons still have plenty of holes in their roster to plug as they move ahead with the restoration of the franchise. Detroit finished its season with the third-worst record in the NBA, which gives it some solid odds to fall into the top three when the ping pong balls fall on May 7. Should the Pistons fall to third, some experts have projected that they would take Duke’s, Paolo Banchero.

