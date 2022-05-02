Thousands of fans and participants gather for Eugene Marathon Sunday

Central Oregon is booming and as you learn more and more about it, it usually ends up on a place to visit. We are the getaway from life place. Or live somewhere that has a work life balance motto. The ability to be outdoors right out your front door and if you love beer, it's everywhere. There are limited places to stay and it is expensive. Camping is a great option as long as you practice Leave No Trace. Value the ability to stay in a beautiful area for free, while supporting the local economy.
EUGENE — Keeshawn Barthelemy is officially an Oregon Duck. The former Colorado guard signed to transfer to UO, which announced his addition on Thursday. “Keeshawn will add valuable Pac-12 experience to our backcourt, and we are really excited to add him to the team,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said in a statement. “He has shown tremendous improvement in his first two seasons, and we expect him have a real impact on the team.”
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's best known and largest city grew 5% between 2016 and 2021, slightly more than the state overall at 4.7%. However, Portland's population declined slightly at the end of that five-year span, falling by 0.9% in 2021 to 658,773, according to certified estimates as of July 1, prepared by Portland State University's Population Research Center.
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek area this past summer, and was turned into the ODFW. Mark Penninger, a certified scorer for Northwest […]
An Oregon Ducks football great has sadly passed away. Jack Morris died at the age of 90 on April 27 due to Alzheimer’s. Morris played two sports at Oregon, but was mainly known for being a standout on the football team. He was a key member of the 1957-58 team that went to the Rose Bowl.
After many years of thinking about it, I finally decided to make the trip to Fort Stevens State Park. I spent three full days camping in the very popular park located on the grounds of the former military installation in Hammond, Oregon. If you plan to make the trip, book well in advance - it fills up quickly.
PORTLAND, Ore. — April brought a record amount of rain for Portland this year, including great gains for the local mountain snowpack, but heading into the warm season the outlook isn't great when it comes to Oregon's wildfire forecast. Oregon is at high risk heading into the summer months,...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Anytime rain records get broken in Portland, it stands to reason that the region has seen a lot of rain. That is certainly the case for April 2022. As of late Saturday morning, with an additional .44 inches of rain since late Friday, Portland set the record for the wettest April in the region since 1940. The wettest April record follows the driest April record for Portland from 2021.
If you like a little history with your scenic views, there’s one spot on the southern Oregon coast that has it all. Now a beautiful, undeveloped state park site, Sisters Rocks (also known as Sisters Rock) has a storied past, once used as a shipping port, smuggling point and rock quarry in addition to its current role as a recreational destination north of Gold Beach.
Among the trees near Bandon, OR, there appears to be a home floating above the ground. This optical illusion is also a standout in engineering—and location. “We don't have a lot of this kind of architecture in Oregon. In the Pacific Northwest, it's typically a lot of heavy wood,” says listing agent Hunter Finch, with Coastal Sotheby's International Realty.
