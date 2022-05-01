ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

In need of speed, Packers take two burners at WRs in 2022 draft

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uT0wr_0fQ4BEa600

The Green Bay Packers granted Matt LaFleur’s request for speed at wide receiver during the 2022 NFL draft.

At the NFL Annual Meetings last month, LaFleur said the Packers needed to add speed to help replace Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the offense’s top deep threat. A month later, Brian Gutekunst obliged, taking two of the fastest on-field players at the Senior Bowl in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

“Certainly, if you look at our roster right now, we definitely need to get some speed in that room,” LaFleur said. “We need a legit guy that can take off the top of the coverage. We lost a guy that was pretty good at doing that.”

Mission accomplished. And we’re talking about play speed, not just 40-yard dash times, although they aren’t measurably slow, either. According to Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl director, Doubs was clocked at 21.25 miles per hour during practices, while Watson was clocked at 20.71. Both times were among the five best. Watson was also clocked as the fastest on-field player during the actual game.

“I think all those guys can run,” LaFleur said. “Sometimes the 40 can be overvalued, you look at the playspeed on tape…I think the play speed of all those guys is pretty good.”

The Packers moved up in the second round to get Watson, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at 6-4 and 208 pounds. He can fly. So can Doubs, who didn’t perform at the combine but tested in the 4.47-4.50 range at his individual pro day last month. The Packers took him in the fourth round.

The speed translated into big-play production, which is what the Packers are hoping Watson and Doubs can provide at the next level. Watson averaged over 20 yards per catch for his career. In 2021, he caught eight passes thrown over 20 yards, with deep passes accounting for 395 of his 801 receiving yards, per PFF. He’ll be an immediate deep threat.

“He’s a big, fast, physical receiver,” Gutekunst said. “His athletic traits are off the charts.”

“He’s big, and he’s fast,” Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson said. “As fast as he is, his length, his stride, any type of vertical routes, it’s exponential what he can ultimately do for an offense.”

Don’t discount Doubs, who caught 12 deep passes for 444 yards last season. Every Carson Strong highlight is also a highlight of Doubs getting behind the coverage for an easy throw and catch. He’s an instant accelerator and long-strider who can win at the line of scrimmage, stack cornerbacks mid-route and separate late down the field.

“We liked his play speed,” Packers director of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said. “We thought he played fast on tape.”

Speed remains an important aspect of the LaFleur offense. Valdes-Scantling should get the assist for many easy throws and completions over the last few seasons because his speed threatened secondaries and forced help to stay over the top. And when the right opportunities arose, he used his 4.3 speed to cook coverages with explosive plays down the field.

In time, Watson and Doubs should provide a similar threat. Watson, with his length and elite straight-line speed, could fill the role right away. Doubs is going to surprise people in the league with the way he can run. And don’t forget about seventh-round pick Samori Toure, who created a ton of big plays as a vertical threat at Montana and then led the Big Ten in yards per catch in 2021. He might be the slowest of the receiver trio, but he still runs really well and is a natural catcher of the football deep down the field.

“I think we added some competition (at receiver), I think that was really important,” Gutekunst said. “I think we accomplished that.”

Competition and speed. Check, check.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Kurt Warner Calls Out Ryan Tannehill: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill turned some heads because of his comments about Malik Willis. Tannehill told reporters it's not his job to mentor Willis, who was selected by the Titans with the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. “We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Packers Listed as Destination for Four-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Wide Receiver

The overall feeling among Packers fans on social media is that they loved the draft. Addressing the defense as well as the offensive line, not to mention grabbing their wide receiver of the future. Not only did they trade up for Christian Watson, but they drafted a total of three wide receivers. However if the season started today, Green Bay would still may be hard-pressed to identify their number one wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers: Five Rookies Who Will Have an Immediate Impact

The Green Bay Packers drafted 11 players in total in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first two rounds address three of the thinest positions on the roster. ILB, DT, and WR. However the impact that that those three will have is just the beginning. Here are the five rookies who will have an immediate impact on the Packers’ season:
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Montana State
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Packers’ Draft Pick Immediately Switched Positions

The Green Bay Packers took Tariq Carpenter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Carpenter primarily played at Safety during his Georgia Tech Career, 52 games. However the Packers will have him start his NFL career at the inside linebacker position. “Tariq, we’re going to move him to...
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New Rumor Ties Broncos to Packers Starting WR

A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burners#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Bears NFL player and beat reporter fired after he grabbed his colleague for a smart remark

Olin Kreutz has always been known as a straight-to-the-point person who cannot stand stupid remarks. Well the former Bears center, is in the news after being fired. According to the CHGO Sports Twitter account, former Bears center Olin Kreutz grabbed the neck of CHGO colleague Adam Hoge in response to a flippant remark Monday, according to sources, costing Kreutz his analyst job at the sports-media startup.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Names NFL Draft's Best Wide Receiver

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions were already seen as winners when they landed who many believe to be the best pass rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft. But according to veteran broadcaster (and former Pro Bowl receiver) Cris Collinsworth, they also landed the draft's best wideout as well. "Jameson...
DETROIT, MI
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Land One of The “Steals” of NFL Draft

The best drafts are the ones that involve the best value. Take the 2015 draft as a great example. Snagging Eric Kendricks in the 2nd, Danielle Hunter in the 3rd, and Stefon Diggs in the 5th is remarkable. If you put the NFL in a time machine, then we’d see all three go in the opening round.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs invite Frank Clark's brother, Alabama State DT Christian Clark, to rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs will host their rookie minicamp this weekend from Saturday, May 7 through Monday, May 9. A ton of different rookies, drafted and undrafted will be in attendance, including a family member of a current player on the team. As first reported by Draft HBCU’s Maliik Obee, the Chiefs have invited Alabama State DT Christian Clark to rookie minicamp. Clark is the younger brother of Chiefs DE Frank Clark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

Since the Carolina Panthers signed over a dozen undrafted rookies this year, they needed to create some room on their roster. As a result, they have decided to waive veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The Panthers announced that they're waiving Hajrullahu on Wednesday. Hajrullahu, 32, was the Panthers' kicker for the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ Trey Wade trades hardwood for gridiron

Arkansas Football had three players to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, and three more were invited to camps as undrafted free agents. On Monday, that number grew to seven players, but not in a way that you would think. Trey Wade, who played his final eligible basketball season with Arkansas following a transfer from Wichita State, has been invited to attend rookie mini-camp with the Arizona Cardinals. 🚨TREY WADE MAKES THE CARDINALS ROOKIE CAMP!!!🚨 YES YOU READ THAT RIGHT… TREY WADE IS IN THE NFL!!! pic.twitter.com/Rl87lMKMeA — HAWGTOWN SPORTS (@hawgtownsports) May 2, 2022 Razorback fans were shocked in mid-April, when head basketball coach Eric...
ARKANSAS STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Chicago Bears firings

The Chicago Bears selected Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. When asked about why they liked Brisker, Bears national scout Chris Prescott described the player as “poor, hungry, and desperate,” according to ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin. “He’s a —...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy