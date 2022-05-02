Fire contained on Mount Lemmon

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — It’s hard to imagine what Robert and Shelley Miller’s home used to look like before it was charred by the Tunnel Fire burning 15 miles north of Flagstaff. Burnt brick, melted glass and twisted metal are all that is left of the once...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt Tuesday, May 3, when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into another vehicle in a parking lot. According to the Northwest Fire District, one of the vehicles contacted the Denny’s, but did not continue into the building on the northeast corner of River and Oracle roads.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least eight people were injured in a bee attack near La Cañada Drive and River Road in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2. According to the Northwest Fire District, two of the victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries while six others were evaluated at the scene.
May 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a 400-pound pet pig escaped from its home and was captured with help from construction workers using a tractor. The Pima Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post that construction workers in Tucson called police Monday when the portly porker was spotted attempting to cross South Campbell Avenue.
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after Phoenix police followed him all over the Valley and then used a special tool to bring his car to a stop on Friday. Arizona’s Family News Chopper was over the scene when officers deployed a “grappler” from their SUV that attached to the silver car in the area of Interstate 10 and Broadway Road in Tempe just after 4 p.m. Officers then fired what appeared to be nonlethal rounds at the suspect, who was still in his car and wouldn’t come out. After about 10 minutes, officers used a K-9 to help pull him out of the driver’s side door.
2 arrested after hundreds protest in at Arizona capitol in support of Roe v. Wade. A group called Radical Women Phoenix planned the protest and posted about the rally on its Instagram. After several speakers got the group riled up, they took to the streets and started marching north on the sidewalk.
PHOENIX — There's a new warning from officials when it comes to a dangerous and deadly drug on Arizona streets. ABC15 recently sat down with the Drug Enforcement Administration about fentanyl seizures. According to the DEA Phoenix Field Division, in 2020, six million fentanyl pills were taken off Arizona...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remains of a man who has been missing since 2019 were recovered several months before a married couple were sentenced on charges related to his homicide. Tucson police announced they had found the body of 72-year-old Tucson resident and military veteran Frank Bligh...
Man arrested in connection with death of 2 girls in Casa Grande shooting. Police say that Terrance Xavier Santistevan, 18, left Arizona after the shooting and went to Pflugerville, Texas. The shooting left 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota dead. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Arizona Historical Society...
PEORIA, Ariz. — Deputies have recovered the body of a man who went missing while swimming at Lake Pleasant on Sunday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were able to recover the body of an adult male in approximately 25 feet of water in the area of Jet Ski Point at Lake Pleasant, according to MCSO.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was found dead at an apartment complex near Park and Irvington in Tucson on Monday, May 2. The Tucson Police Department said 44-year-old Cristy Kaplowitch had obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene. The TPD said officers were called to...
Walk around the streets of Tucson, Arizona, and experience a unique culture unlike anywhere else. There is something truly special about this community, which is one of the reasons I enjoy visiting it. The food is another great part of the Tucson community, and there are many great places to eat. There's one type of food that is particularly great around these parts, and that's the Mexican food.
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was found guilty of trying to smuggle just over $200,000 in United States currency into Mexico on Wednesday. Charles Robert Wright, 61, of Tucson, attempted to leave the U.S. on April 18, 2021, through the Lukeville Port of Entry when his vehicle underwent X-ray inspection, which showed abnormalities in the roof, the United States Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
TUCSON, Ariz. — At least 30 students were involved in a fight at a high school in Tucson on Tuesday afternoon. A fight broke out at Tucson High School during lunch period, prompting heavy police presence in the area, according to the Tucson Police Department. The fight ensued when...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide at a south-side apartment complex. Police officers on a check welfare call near South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road discovered a woman with obvious signs of trauma Tuesday, May 3. There are no suspects in custody. No...
