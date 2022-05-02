Final day of Pima County Fair draws big crowds

It's been 11 days of rides, games, food and so much more.

"This is what brings Tucson and everybody together, right here. This is what it's about," said the Hoff family.

Not even the wind could keep people away from all the fun at the Pima County Fair on Sunday.

"This is the last day. I wanted to get the kids out to see all the animals," said the Orduno Family.

This year, there was a little something for everyone.

"I like the ferris wheel and playing games," said the Orduno Family.

The fair saw a big jump in attendance compared to their last event in 2019.

"We're up, attendance wise, 25% to date. Today is expected to be a really big day. We may even go beyond that number," said Pima County Fair Executive Director, Jon Baker.

After taking two years off because of the pandemic, fair organizers faced challenges.

"One of the things that was interesting was finding people to work. It was probably one of the most challenging parts of it," said Baker.

Preparation for next year's fair has already begun.

"We've worked so hard for the last two years. Now with the response, we're very excited to work on next year's event and make it even better," said Baker.

