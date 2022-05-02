Car crashes into telephone pole, house in Genesee County

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was reportedly taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight Sunday after a 2005 Toyota crashed into a telephone pole, then a house, in Darien around 7 p.m.

According to police, the driver attempted to flee after the crash, but the car could not travel further due to the damage it sustained.

Sgt. Kyle Krzemien with the Genesee County Sheriff’s office said the car was found about 500 feet from the accident scene. He said the car was heading westbound on Erie Street, crossed the road and collided with the pole and house, knocking the telephone pole over and damaging the front porch of the house.

According to Sgt. Krzemien, four people were in the car in total. The two back seat passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle, one of whom was flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight. Two others involved in the crash were also taken to ECMC via ambulance.

The female passenger taken by Mercy Flight suffered what Sgt. Krzemien described as life-threatening injuries, however, he did report she was talking to first responders before being put in the helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .