Police: Woman injured in VSU dorm shooting; campus on lockdown

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting that injured a woman at Virginia State University Sunday evening has the campus on lockdown as a precuation, university officials said.

Chesterfield Police said officers were called for a report of a shooting at 3308 Lee Street Quad 1 Residence Hall around 7:50 p.m.

"Police discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound," officers said. "The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The woman was not a student at VSU, according to Gwen Williams Dandridge, the university's assistant vice president for communications.

"The campus remains on lockdown as a precaution while police continue the investigation," Dandridge said. "We ask that anyone with information about this shooting, please contact VSU or Chesterfield Police. "

University police and Chesterfield officers "continue their investigation into the incident," officials said.

"There will be no additional information released from VSU this evening," Dandridge said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

