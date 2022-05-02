ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame

 4 days ago
Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly.

The music played on at the all-star ceremony, featuring music from Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Trisha Yearwood. Naomi's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, accepted the honor amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting a Bible verse together.

The posthumous induction of Charles showcased his genre-defying skill as a singer who exposed the genre to new audiences. The Hall of Fame also inducted two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

Taste of Country

The Judds Singer Naomi Judd Dead at 76

Naomi Judd, who shot to fame alongside her daughter Wynonna as one-half of the mother-daughter country duo the Judds, has died at the age of 76. Bloomberg News reports that Wynonna and her sister, actor Ashley Judd, broke the news of their mother's death in a statement to the Associated Press on Saturday (April 30).
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Carly Pearce Sang ‘Grandpa’ at The Judds’ Hall of Fame Ceremony at Wynonna’s Request

Carly Pearce honored the Judds with a moving performance of their 1986 hit "Grandpa (Tell Me About the Good Old Days)" at the Country Music Hall of Fame's Medallion Ceremony on Sunday (May 1). The ceremony continued on as planned in accordance with the family's wishes just one day after Naomi Judd died, and Pearce's song choice came at Wynonna Judd's request.
MUSIC
AFP

Against her wishes, Dolly Parton inducted into rock hall of fame

Country music icon Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday even though she did not want the honor, calling herself unworthy of it. "Even though I'm extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," she said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
