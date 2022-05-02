ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Heat inbound for Kern later this week

By Moses Small
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbKED_0fQ464PJ00

Heat is on the way to Kern County, as Bakersfield can expect temperatures into the low 90s during the middle of the week.

Monday, however, will bring highs in the low 80s. A wind advisory expires in the mountains and desert Monday, but Tehachapi will see gusts of wind as strong as 50 miles per hour that day. The same is true for the desert, which could also see blowing dust.

Temperatures will cool down on Friday, dipping slightly below seasonal averages.

