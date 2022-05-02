ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County Sheriff Investigating Shooting At Shady Cove Bar, Suspect In Custody

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
4 days ago
 4 days ago
HAINES CITY, FL. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a shooting investigation at the Shady Cove Bar, at 7140 State Road 544, in unincorporated Haines City.

The shooting occurred at about 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, and the suspect has been taken into custody, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Details are limited, but will we update this story as more information is released.

