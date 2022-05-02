Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 06:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 13:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Conway; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Dardanelle 1 NE affecting Yell and Pope Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Morrilton. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Backwaters up Point Remove Creek will flood acres of cropland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning to a crest of 33.1 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Morrilton 30.0 22.6 Fri 3 AM 28.3 32.8 31.9 33.1 7 AM 5/08

