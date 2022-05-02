ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD: Woman arrested for prostitution at north Indianapolis massage parlor

 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a woman on Thursday for prostitution at a north side massage parlor, police said. According to IMPD, multiple complaints had been filed regarding...

WTHR

IMPD officers to pay $1.2M in 2018 deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers must pay a woman $600,000 each in connection to the deadly shooting of her brother on the city's south side in 2018. In court documents filed May 2, a jury unanimously determined IMPD officers Ian Peterson and Jonathan Horlock did not fear for their lives or face imminent risk of bodily injury when they shot at 65-year-old Daniel Cedars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man arrested for DUI in deadly I-70 crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis man Wednesday following a lengthy investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 70 on Sunday, March 20, 2022. State Police arrested 31-year-old Torriaun Everett for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death. The crash happened at 4:14 a.m. on I-70 eastbound...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police seek suspect in robbery, homicide at east Indianapolis gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a young suspect in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that left one man dead at an east Indianapolis gas station Tuesday. IMPD officers initially responded to a report of a person shot at the CITGO gas station at 1856 N. Rural St. around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a man who had been shot outside the gas station. Medics transported the victim to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition, but he died from his injuries a short time later.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Veteran IMPD officer arrested for domestic battery, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was arrested early Saturday morning for domestic battery and battery, according to an announcement from the police department. IMPD officers went to the 8000 block of Gathering Lane, which is located on the southeast side of the city between...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WTHR

ISP trooper arrested, charged with battery

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind — An Indiana State Police trooper is facing a battery charge after an investigation in Miami County. Police arrested Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, Thursday. He was booked into the Miami County Jail for misdemeanor battery and has since bonded out. State Police launched an investigation...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
