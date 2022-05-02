ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

One person injured in shooting at VSU freshman dorm

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

UPDATE: According to VSU, the lockdown on campus has been lifted.

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a freshman residence hall on Virginia State University’s campus.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers were called to Quad 1, located at 3308 Lee Street, for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Chesterfield Police looking for fatal shooting suspect

VSU confirmed that the victim is not a student. The campus is currently on lockdown as university police and Chesterfield Police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201ZKJ_0fQ44onm00
    Chesterfield Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a freshman residence hall on VSU’s campus (Photo: Brad Vasser)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAKK6_0fQ44onm00
    Chesterfield Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a freshman residence hall on VSU’s campus (Photo: Brad Vasser)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Ettrick, VA
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Ettrick, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dorm#Violent Crime#Vsu#Chesterfield Police#Nexstar Media Inc
SCDNReports

Fight Breaks Out in Virginia Jail

Fight Breaks Out in Virginia State JailVirginia Police. Deputies responded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail for an assault. The investigation revealed an inmate walked across the dayroom and a verbal altercation started with two other inmates, Collins Turner, 22, and Travis Ball, 32.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WAVY News 10

Woman dead, man injured after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said two people were shot, one fatally, early Tuesday morning on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. According to police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, near Tidewater Drive. Officers located the shooting victims, a man...
NORFOLK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy