Berkeley, CA

Berkeley police announce increased Durant Avenue parking enforcement

By Matt Brown
Daily Californian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerkeley Police Department, or BPD, will enforce double-parking violations on the 2500 block of Durant Avenue between the hours of 7 and 11 p.m. from May 6 to 7 in an attempt to increase accessibility and safety, as...

