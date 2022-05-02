Here's What Ja Morant Said After The Grizzlies Lost Game 1 Against The Warriors

Ja Morant met with the media after the Memphis Grizzlies lost Game 1 to the Golden State Warriros on Sunday.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriros on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee, and after the 117-116 loss Ja Morant met with the media.

Morant led all scorers with 34 points, and he also had an impressive nine rebounds and ten assists.

However, he had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but could not connect.

The Warriros now lead the series 1-0, and Game 2 will be back in Memphis on Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies made the playoffs last season, but lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz in just five games.

This season, they were one of the best teams in the entire NBA and finished as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they actually have home-court advantage against the veteran-led Warriors.

The Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round this year to advance to the second-round against the Warriros.

As for the Warriros, they beat the Denver Nuggets in just five games to advance to the second-round of the playoffs against the Grizzlies.

