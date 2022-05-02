Suns Current Injury Report For Game 1

The Phoenix Suns have released their initial injury report for Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

NBA's official injury report

The only player on their injury report is Dario Saric, who has has been out for the entire season.

Therefore, they essentially have nobody on their injury report for their first game of the second-round.

The Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

This season, they picked up right where they left off, and were the best team in the entire NBA.

They were the top seed in the Western Conference, and had the best record in the league.

In the first-round of the playoffs, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in six games.

The series was not as easy as everyone thought it would be as the Suns had been without Devin Booker from the middle of Game 2 to Game 5.

He returned in Game 6 to help them clinch the series after being out with a hamstring injury.

