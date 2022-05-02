ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Current Injury Report For Game 1

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25hQl8_0fQ44O3000

The Phoenix Suns have released their initial injury report for Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their initial injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The only player on their injury report is Dario Saric, who has has been out for the entire season.

Therefore, they essentially have nobody on their injury report for their first game of the second-round.

The Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

This season, they picked up right where they left off, and were the best team in the entire NBA.

They were the top seed in the Western Conference, and had the best record in the league.

In the first-round of the playoffs, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in six games.

The series was not as easy as everyone thought it would be as the Suns had been without Devin Booker from the middle of Game 2 to Game 5.

He returned in Game 6 to help them clinch the series after being out with a hamstring injury.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s wife: Jada Crawley

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he’s been, with his impact now being heavily felt on the title-chasing Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we’re taking a look at Chris Paul’s wife Jada Crawley.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

LeBron James' Comment About Ja Morant Went Viral Last Night

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James loved what he saw from Ja Morant on Tuesday night. Morant led the way for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Golden State Warriors as he finished with 47 points in 41 minutes of action. That performance got the Grizzlies back in the series as they took Game 2 after the Warriors took Game 1.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Dallas, TX
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry speaks out on Gary Payton II’s injury after Dillon Brooks’ ‘foul’

The series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is all tied up. Ja Morant’s crew took Game 2 106-101, and the All-Star guard had a game-high 47 points. The defeat left the Warriors frustrated and concerned, but it wasn’t because they lost a winnable game. It was because Gary Payton II fractured his elbow after being brutally knocked out of the air by Memphis guard Dillon Brooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Thursday

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Thursday that is going viral. The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics last week. Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019 after winning two titles with the Golden State Warriros.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns#The Dallas Mavericks#The Milwaukee Bucks#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Pelicans Trade Zion
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond angered over Brooks' foul that injured GP2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Steve Kerr opened his postgame press conference Tuesday night following the Warriors' 106-101 Game 2 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in the Western Conference semifinals expressing both his sympathy for Gary Payton II after learning he fractured his left elbow not even three minutes into the loss, while also showing his clear anger with Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks for his dirty play that earned an ejection for a Flagrant 2 Foul that sent the Golden State guard flying to the ground and will keep him out for an extended period of time.
MEMPHIS, TN
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy